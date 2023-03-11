Serie A: Osimhen, Lookman battle for supremacy in Italy 

After narrowly failing to find the net last time out, Victor Osimhen aims to avoid going successive Serie A matches without scoring for the first time since September when Napoli host Atalanta this afternoon. The much-coveted striker has scored in two of three previous appearances against Atalanta, including his very first goal in Italy’s top flight.

He also has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Serie A this season (of those with five or more strikes), and the man ranked second on that list, fellow Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, will line up for Atalanta at Stadio Maradona.

Following their first Serie A home defeat of the season, Napoli will be determined to resume normal service when they welcome Atalanta to Stadio Maradona today.

The runaway league leaders saw their advantage cut to 15 points following their loss to Lazio, while Atalanta’s recent downturn has seen them slip out of the top four.

Napoli still reign supreme at the Serie A summit despite the loss to Lazio and will also take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

In addition to potentially reaching a European quarter-final, their league record of 21 wins from 25 fixtures speaks for itself, and they have racked up 58 goals in the process – conceding just 16.

After a prolific start to 2023, Atalanta have failed to find the net in either of their last two matches: only once previously under long-serving coach Gian Piero Gasperini have they failed to score in three successive league games – and not since 2018.