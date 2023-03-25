Senators, beware of Sheriff

Omo-Agege and Lawan

By Emeka Obasi

Whatever the problem is with senators and Sheriff, I do not understand. Ovie Omo-Agege was marching to Government House, Asaba until Sheriff Oborevwori shut down that ambition. Ahmed Lawal was nearly eclipsed by Sheriff Machina.

Omo-Agege is Deputy Senate President while Lawan occupies the seat of Senate President. They will keep seeing Sheriff in their dreams even without committing any criminal offence. Oborevwori is Governor-Elect, Delta State. Machina was so sure of representing Yobe North in the Senate until the Supreme Court killed that dream.

Omo-Agege is a lawyer. His dad, Justice James Omo-Agege, was Acting Chief Justice of the Gambia. Oborevwori does not speak much even as Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly. He is not afraid of the court either. The Supreme Court made it possible for him to contest the Gubernatorial election.

Sheriff is a known name in the Senate. Ali Amodu Sheriff was there in 1992, he returned in 1998, and appeared again in 1999. This particular Sheriff was so powerful that he sponsored Mala Kachala to become governor of Borno State in 1999.

Amodu Sheriff boasted that he made Kachala governor and would unmake the same man. He meant and did it. In 2003, the former senator became governor of Borno State and was there until 2011. It was in his days that Boko Haram began operating in Maiduguri.

Amodu Sheriff is a strongman. He stopped Mrs Kolo Kingibe from going to the Senate. Her husband , Babagana Kingibe, is a powerful force. That meant little to the Sheriff of Borno. Today, Mrs Ireti Kingibe is on her way to the Senate. She did not follow the Borno traffic, choosing the Federal Capital Territory instead.

The Senate gave Nigeria Ali Modu Sheriff. The man shook Borno. He hit the All Nigeria Peoples Party, dazed the the Peoples Democratic Party and is not having sleepless nights. Now senators are feeling the Sheriff effect.

Oborevwori is the new sheriff in Delta. My Urhobo friend from Okpara Waterside wants me to prepare some Federal Civil Service exam papers. In the oral interview I have pencilled down a few questions. This one might interest you. What are the full names of the Governor – Elect of Delta State and the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State?

Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori and Ewrudjakpo Lawrence Oborawharievwo. These are sweet sounding Urhobo names. My friend screamed, ‘Ovudoroye Obukadata!’. I laughed. Those are the middle names of Felix Ibru and Dominic Oneya. I am waiting for my Akwa Ibom brother to pronounce these names.

Some of the new governors will be of interest. I was reliably informed that some Tiv ladies are burning green candles for Father Hyacinth Alia to go the way of Father Bede Onuoha, the Roman Catholic priest who left his calling to get married.

The Office of First Lady in Benue State will remain vacant henceforth. Dr. Alia is not of the flesh. The man has powers to drive demons. I wonder why the women are wasting their time. It is the luck of Benue. Before Alia, there was Father Moses Adasu.

In May 2022, Alia was suspended by the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, William Aveya for going into politics. I will send a book on Nicaragua to his Lordship. The Archbishop of Managua, Miguel Obando y Bravo was not that strict in the 1970s.

Catholic priests preached Liberation Theology. Ernesto Cardenal joined government as minister of Culture. His brother, Fernando, a Jesuit priest, was Education minister. Maryknoll priest, Miguel d’ Escoto was Foreign minister. There was also Uriel Molina.

First Bank should be offering free loans at the moment. Two former Executive Directors will soon become Executive governors. Dauda Lawal hit Bello Matawalle below the belt in Zamfara. Alex Otti arrived his Abia home in a super Lexus as a winner. He was also Managing Director of Diamond Bank.

Much is expected of Lawal in troubled Zamfara. The Hausa man is loaded. The guy attended makaranta (school) from A to Z. London School of Economics, Oxford and Harvard Business Schools and holds a doctorate.

Kano did not disappoint many. If you shout Kwankwaso, you will hear Kwankwasiyya. Yusuf Kabir Abba has just shown that delay is not denial. Elections in Kano are not for dullards. The Kwankwasiyyas do not have dollars but they are laughing in gandollars.

We are definitely going to see more of Seyi Makinde in Oyo. He used sixth sense to extend his stay at Agodi. While Nyesom Wike was threatening Wild West in Pitakwa, Makinde moved broadband beyond G – 5. Now they are downtrodden as Gang of Three. Expect them to camp in Bodija soon.

Someone has promised to buy an electric guitar for Sheriff Machina. Biafran soldiers referred to AK- 47 machine guns as Guitar Boy.

Now I remember Bob Marley’s 1973 hit, ‘I shot the sheriff’. The lyric continues, ‘ but I didn’t the deputy…’

Sheriff shot the Senate President, politically, but missed him by a whisker. Another Sheriff shot the Deputy Senate President. One of these Sheriffs was sighted in Agege, Lagos. The masses love Agege bread but want it buttered elsewhere. Asaba is the place to be.

Father Alia has shown that Catholic priests do not shy away from politics. Those who criticize my brother Rev. Ejike Mbaka, please leave the monk alone. Should the man get a call from Makurdi, we may see Enugu palm wine turn to Irish cream in swange fashion.