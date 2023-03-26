Senator Aduda showcases multi-billion naira projects across FCT area councils 

…Says he wants to be remembered as a lawmaker who was very modest about his achievements during his 20 years in NASS

***As Communities lament outcome of February 25 election results

By Henry Umoru

SENATE Minority Leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, PDP, FCT has taken steps to unfold to Nigerians, projects he facilitated to the nation’s Capital Territory aimed at impacting positively on the lives of the residents.

Senate Aduda who at the weekend unveiled road projects worth N2.8 billion across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during an inspection tour of the projects he facilitated across various wards in Bwari Area Council and Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC), said that he would want to be remembered as a lawmaker who was very modest about his achievements during his 20 years in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Some of such projects inspected by the Senator on Friday and Saturday were N1.4billion Global Suite Road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari with distance coverage of 6km , another N1.4 billion worth road project in Nyanya which passes infront of Divisional Police Headquarters , Area F and other landmarks .

Other projects inspected were 1.5 km GSS Kuduru road with street light, expansive multipurpose Town Hall situated in Kuduru ward in Bwari Area Council , 2.2km internal road project in Gbazango , Kubwa ward and age long in-passable Byhazin across road in Byazin ward , Bwari Area Council.

In AMAC on Saturday, aside series of road projects with drainages completed and nearing completion, inspected by Senator Aduda , expansive Sports Centre built in Jikoyi and Nyanya for talents discovery by Youths , were also inspected and showcased.

According to Aduda, the tour of the projects became imperative against the backdrop of campaign of non performance against by the Senator- elect of Labour Party, LP, Ireti Kingibe.

Recall that after about 20 years as a lawmaker in the National Assembly, Aduda lost his reelection bid to Mrs Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party during the Saturday, February 25th 2023 National Assembly Election, just as some of his constituents lauded him for his quality representation and facilitation of numerous people-oriented projects, saying that they have continued to positively impacted on them as well as enhanced their lives.

Apparently impressed by the development – driven projects , residents and constituents within the affected communities, came out enmasse to welcome the Senator and thanked him for the projects he attracted to their communities

Speaking with Journalists during the tour, Senator Aduda said that unveiling the projects after election was done for posterity and as a legacy to bequeath for the people of FCT, adding that both the Nyanja Hospital road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the road leading to the Mechanic Village around the Sabon-Gari area of Bwari Area Council both cost over N1.4billion respectively.

He said: “I did this for posterity and to knock off the argument or remarks by some people that I didn’t do anything within the last 20 years as a representative of FCT residents at the National Assembly.

“I want to be remembered for been very modest about some of my achievements which are infrastructural developments.

” I have also realised that sometimes, if you don’t say what you are doing people will wonder what you have done and people will wonder and people will not know except the immediate benefiting communities.

“What I have done is to take you round the projects I have done within the past few years and some people will wonder that within the past 20 years what have you been able to do.

“The more you stay as a legislator, the more you have opportunities to be able to attract so many things that are developmental to your people.

” For me, the more a person gets re elected into the National Assembly, the more he or she garners experience and needed contacts for facilitation of development – driven projects to his or her constituency as I have done for the people of FCT within the last 20years.

“The Nyanya-Hospital Road is costing over N1.4 billion, with the drainages, culverts with modern facilities like the one leading to Mechanic village around the Sabon Geri area of Bwari Area Council which also costs over N1.4billion .

” As we are winding down the 9th Senate, we need to go round to take inventory of what we have done and put them into a compendium for history because we want history to judge us right, when our stories will be told.”

Meanwhile, the Projects unveiling and inspection will continue next week with similar visitations to their sites in Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils.

Some of the residents who expressed sadness over the outcome of the just concluded election, said that they would support Aduda in order to reclaim his mandate which according to them the election was marred irregularities.

According to one of the residents, Dauda Babalola, the infrastructural development of Jikwoyi in the FCT by Aduda is unequalled.

“We pray that the Election Petition Tribunal does the right thing for the return of Sen. Aduda.”

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Pipeline Mosque in Gbazango , Kubwa Ward , Kassim Abdallah urged the senator not to despair over the outcome of the election saying that the Almighty God would continue to grant him the grace of serving the people and communities alike.

” For us in this area, you are a worthy ambassador of the masses and downtrodden in government. The relief this Gbazango Pipeline road you constructed, will surely manifest success for you in all your endeavors.”

Another resident of the area , Sumaila Ibrahim who noted that Aduda is a man of the people as far as projects delivery representation is concerned at the National Assembly, said that many of those who voted against Aduda’s party (PDP) in the National Assembly election last month did so out of ignorance as they are now regretting their actions.