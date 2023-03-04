Seamfix champions innovation at MWC Barcelona 2023 as proud GSMA members

Seamfix, a prominent provider of digital solutions and identity management, is proud to have participated in the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. As members of the GSMA, we joined other industry players such as Intel, Orange, and Verizon in exploring new technologies, sharing ideas, and forging partnerships that will drive innovation in the mobile industry.

MWC Barcelona 2023 was a significant success, providing a platform for participants to showcase their latest products and services, learn about emerging trends, and network with other industry players. We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders, including operators, regulators, and technology providers, and to have contributed to shaping the future of mobile technology.

“We are delighted to have participated in MWC Barcelona 2023 and collaborated with other industry players to drive innovation in the mobile industry. As a member of the GSMA, Seamfix is dedicated to developing new technologies and promoting collaboration within the industry. Our participation in this event is a testament to this commitment, and we look forward to continuing to work with our fellow members to deliver innovative digital solutions and services that enable trust in the way people work, live and learn.” said Frank Atube, COO of Seamfix.

Seamfix is a leading mobile technology solutions provider offering customers innovative products and services worldwide. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions, we are committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced mobile industry.

As a member of the GSMA, we are dedicated to driving innovation and promoting collaboration within the industry.

Seamfix is committed to providing innovative solutions that help people enable trust in the way they work, live and learn.