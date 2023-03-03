SDP stands by election outcome, sets agenda for Tinubu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to unite the county through a government of national unity and fast-track a process of national reconciliation.

The party also submitted that notwithstanding the obvious challenges that were associated with the election and the concerns expressed by aggrieved stakeholders, the party stood by the outcome of the electoral process.

The National Chairman of the party, Shehu Gabam, disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu for winning the keenly contested presidential election. He also lauded the party’s presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, for his impressive outing in the election.

He said, “We call on the President-elect to take deliberate practical steps in uniting the country, to bring the country together through a government of national unity; to fix our obvious national cracks, address the failings, heal the land and fast-track the process of national reconciliation.

“The SDP heartily congratulates all Nigerians for the peaceful and successful presidential and national assembly elections that took place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress Candidate for winning the keenly contested presidential election.”

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission, under the leadership of Mahmood Yakubu, for pulling through in the face of all odds, the party also saluted the good show of the runners-up and all the presidential candidates in the election, for putting themselves forward to serve the country, and for making the contest to be very competitive.