SDP refutes merger in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kaduna State has said that it had not entered into any agreement for merger or alliance with any other political party in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, Chairman of the party in Kaduna State,Adamu Idris and the state organising Secretary,Ephraim Kyari said any party or individual who claimed to have entered into any merger or alliance with the SDP in the state,was simply on his own and could be liable.

He called on party faithful in the state not to be cajoled or deceived by agents of , especially the major political parties and be law abiding as results from the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections were been awaited..