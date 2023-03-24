Schneider Electric unveils cost-saving energy solution

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Schneider Electric has unveiled cost-saving energy solution, even as it called on Nigerian industries to channel their attention on building management systems for optimum operation.

In a statement in Lagos, yesteday, Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, Mr. Tunde Olumuyiwa, said the need to manage energy usage and minimize costs had become imperative, given that the Nigerian landscape had witnessed a surge in energy cost in the past years.

He said the need to manage energy resources locally derived its importance from both the global and national perspectives, saying the firm led with a purpose-driven focus to provide energy and automated digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability in every home, industry, infrastructure, data centre, by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services.

Speaking on the solution, EcoStruxure and the benefits, Olumuyiwa stated: “The EcoStruxure solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption, while maximizing performance management in buildings and industries power systems.

‘’With the EcoStruxure Building Operation, EBO and Power Monitoring Expert, PME, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, FMCGs, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction businesses can efficiently track and manage energy consumption, monitor building systems, observe energy use, combine data from all energy assets, and access real time.”