Saying Lagos is no man’s land is wrong – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Saturday said it is morally wrong to say Lagos is a no man’s land.

According to him, Lagos belongs to the Yorubas and the notion that it belongs to no one is invalid.

The actor revealed this in a post titled ‘Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us’ via his verified Instagram page on Saturday.

Edochie revealed that he moved to Lagos in 2011, built a home there and has never been treated badly or been prejudiced against by the Yorubas.

The movie star dismissed the belief which seems to be causing a lot of contention on social media that Lagos belongs to no tribe as incorrect.

He likened making such claim about Anambra state; he said that the state belongs to Igbo and it’s equivalent, Lagos, likewise belongs to the Yorubas.

The proud polygamist warned people to avoid tribalism before it causes great harm to the society.

His post reads: