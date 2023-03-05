SATO, Indorama partner to improve sanitation in Nigeria

SANITATION EXERCISE: Residents of Simpson Street, Ebute Metta with the Hypo Clean Up Team clearing gutters during the Hypo Team Up to Clean Up environmental exercise on World Health Day in Lagos.

By Sola Ogundipe

TOWARDS providing safe, sustainable sanitation and hygiene services to Nigerians by 2030, SATO – a global provider of affordable and sustainable toilets and handwashing products and the largest fertilizer producer in Africa, Indorama, have joined forces to deliver improved and quality hygiene and sanitation solutions for local communities in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, Indorama will purchase SATO’s innovative toilets and distribute them through its extensive network of Agro dealers. Farmers, their workers, and their families in Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto and Zaria, will now have access to affordable and water efficient sanitation systems that are easy to use and maintain.

With 25,000 families already benefiting from SATO Toilet installations, Indorama plans reach more beneficiaries in the future. Furthermore, initial 70 masons are already trained to carry out the work; that will support broader sanitation infrastructure for years to come. This initiative will help decrease in open defecation, and diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, and typhoid.

Michael Adegbe, SATO Country Manager, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Indorama on such a great and timely initiative. Communities across Nigeria lack adequate facilities to eradicate open defection by 2030.

“This partnership is effective because it not only provides access to quality sanitation and hygiene in places where it has previously been most limited, but also upskills the local communities.”

At the World Toilet Summit, Dr. Titilope Oyerinde, Head of Agronomy Services at Indorama, Nigeria said: “We have been partnering with SATO since 2021 in improving water sanitation and hygiene services in rural communities.

“Our farmers have quickly embraced the SATO pans because they recognize it is a more sustainable and healthier alternative to open defecation. In the future, we hope to see a Nigeria where everyone can live in cleanliness, safety, and health.”