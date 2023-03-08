Sanwo-Olu has done enough to deserve second term – Ikuforiji

By Henry Ojelu

AHEAD of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, yesterday, urged Lagosians to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that the governor has proved, in the last four years, that he possesses the administrative capability to govern a complex state like Lagos.

Speaking to members of the party in Epe, Ikuforiji said that the governor deserves to be re-elected, going by his performance in the last three and half years.

The former Speaker, who said he does not foresee any major upset this weekend, stated that Sanwo-Olu has done enough to retain the seat of power in the state, based on his people-centric projects across the state.

Ikuforiji said: “Sanwo-Olu has consistently focused on bringing governance closer to Lagosians. He has done enough in the last three and a half years to engender socio-economic development in Lagos. Lagosians can only appreciate what he has done by voting him in for a second term this weekend.

“Apart from being a hardworking public official, the Governor has demonstrated in many ways that he is a servant of the people.

“We should focus on the numerous projects that he has successfully completed across the state.

“A good example is the Blue Rail project that he has been working on as well as the complete transformation of the health and agricultural sectors. Our schools in Lagos State have also been positively transformed by the governor. No part of the state has been left behind by Sanwo-Olu.”

Meanwhile, the Eko Foundation, yesterday, urged Lagosians not to risk the temptation to pander to ethnic sentiments by voting for persons with unknown leadership records in the coming Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

In a statement by its President, Secretary and Legal Adviser, Prof. Wole Smith; Dr. Mobolaji Akerele, and Mr. Lawal Pedro, the group noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed well in developing the state and should be supported by a second term.

Part of the statement reads: “The forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state is the focus of Eko Foundation at the moment and we urge the good people of Lagos State to vote for the All Progressive Congress.”