Sanwo-Olu deserves second term — Ikuforiji

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has urged Lagosians to come out en masse on Saturday, March 11, and vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that the governor had done enough to deserve support.

Speaking to members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Epe on Monday, Ikuforiji said that the governor deserved to be re-elected going by his performance in the last three and half years.

He said Sanwo-Olu had proved that he possesses the administrative capability to govern a complex state like Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu faces stiffer test, after the Labour Party, LP, against all odds, defeated APC in Lagos State in the February 25 presidential election.

It was the second time in Nigeria’s history – after Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 – that a victorious presidential flagbearer suffered home defeat.

However, Ikuforiji, who said he did not foresee any major upset in this weekend’s polls, stated that Sanwo-Olu had done enough to retain the seat of power based on his people-centric projects across the state.

According to Ikuforiji, “Sanwo-Olu has consistently focused on bringing governance closer to Lagosians.

“He has done enough in the last three and a half years to engender socio-economic development in Lagos. Lagosians can only appreciate what he has done by voting him in for a second term this weekend.

“Apart from being a hardworking public official, the governor has demonstrated in many ways that he is a servant of the people.

“We should focus on the numerous projects that he has successfully completed across the state.

“A good example is the Blue Rail project that he has been working on as well as the complete transformation of the health and agricultural sectors.

“Our schools in Lagos State have also been positively transformed by the governor. No part of the state has been left behind by Sanwo-Olu.

“So, I think by these achievements, it’s only appropriate for us to queue behind him so that he can continue his good work. ”

The three-term former Speaker also extended his congratulatory message to President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election.

He expressed optimism that the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect would usher in a new era of continuous progress and development in the country.

Ikuforiji reiterated that during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State governor, he demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

His words: “I would like to commend a visionary leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, inspiring others to work towards a common goal and drive meaningful change in their respective fields.

“Tinubu possesses a unique combination of creativity, intelligence and passion, making him a true force to be reckoned with.

“Asiwaju’s ability to envision a brighter future, even in the face of challenges and adversity, has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and followers.

“His unwavering commitment to progressive ideals has helped him to overcome obstacles and achieve great success.

“He has a talent for bringing people of diverse cultures and professional backgrounds together to build a strong, collaborative team that can accomplish great things.

“Overall, this visionary leader is an inspiration to us all, and his contributions to the field of governance will undoubtedly have a lasting impact for years to come.”