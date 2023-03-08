Samsung expands footprint in Nigeria with new service centre in Lagos

Samsung

By Juliet Umeh

Mobile devices and electronics manufacturing company, Samsung said it is solidifying its presence in Nigeria through opening of a new service centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

The new Customer Service Plaza, CSP, which was recently launched in partnership with MGS, will offer Nigerians after-sales support.

It is said to have the capability to provide customers with instant access to service, repairs and enquiries on Samsung’s full range of audio-visual, mobile and computing devices in a stand-alone location.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Charlie Lee, said the centre is manned by trained engineers together with genuine spare parts for its range of mobile devices, premium and ultra-high definition televisions, microwave ovens, air conditioning units and refrigerators, among other appliances.

He explained that the Service centre also serves as a training facility for the brand’s device users and provides visitors with holistic lifestyle consulting services, including on-the-spot software upgrades and information on how to make the best use of its smart ecosystem.

Lee said: “The opening of this centre is another testament to Samsung’s belief in the economy of Nigeria and our means of bringing after-sales support to our customers.

“Our customers in this neigbourhood can enjoy peace of mind and rest assured that a Samsung service centre that can handle both major and minor repairs for their mobile and computing devices, as well as their consumer electronics and home appliances, is just around the corner.”