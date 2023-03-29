Saka, second best player after Messi — Tony Adams

Arsenal legend, Tony Adams has branded Bukayo Saka as ‘footballer of the year’, rating him the second-best player after PSG talisman Lionel Messi.

Saka has been magnificent this season for Mikel Arteta’s team, nailing 13 goals and 10 assists representing the Gunners in 38 outings in all competitions.

The winger has also been exceptional for his nation, England, recording three goals and an assist in four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old continued his class at the Three Lion’s 2-0 win against Ukraine which saw him score a goal from outside the 32-yard box.

Adams wrote in UK’s newspaper outlet The Sun, analyzing the Nigerian native saying he is currently better than Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and others. Placing him second to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“If there’s a better player in world football at the moment, someone who both scores and makes goals, the only one I can think of is Lionel Messi,” the article stated.

“Bukayo is absolutely on fire and the reason Arsenal are top of the table.

“Erling Haaland might be scoring hundreds of goals for Manchester City and Marcus Rashford is also having a phenomenal season for United.

“But Bukayo is, hands down, the Footballer of the Year because he was England’s best player at the World Cup and he’s been the best player for the team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.”

Saka is ready to return to action for Arsenal ahead against relegation warriors Leeds United, in hopes to drift away from second place Manchester City.