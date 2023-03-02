Saka confident of Arsenal’s chances of winning EPL

By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka, has expressed confidence that admitted that the Gunners can win the Premier League title this season.

Saka stated this after an impressive display where he scored a goal in Arsenal’s Premier League 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard were also on the scoresheet giving Mikel Arteta’s side all three points against Everton at Emirates Stadium.

The victory consolidated Arsenal on top of the Premier League table with five points ahead of second position Manchester City on the log after 25 games.

When asked about Arsenal’s title chances, the England international said, “Yeah, we do believe.”

Arsenal will now face Bournemouth as they continue their quest for the EPL crown.