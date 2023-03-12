SABRINA: Africa’s new rising star

Born on the 6th of November 2001 in the beautiful capital city of Yaoundé Cameroon,

𝗪𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗔 𝗞𝗨𝗘𝗚𝗢𝗨 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝗵, popularly known by her stage name SABRINA, is an exceptional music artiste who manifested her attraction to the world of music at a very tender age.

At just age eight, Sabrina already began rubbing shoulders with members of her dynamic church choir due to her obvious singing prowess.

During her secondary school education, The young star will join school singing groups or sing to her class mates to further develop and keep her talent alive and as always, she shines the brightest amongst many talented contemporaries due to her talent, unique voice texture, simplicity and loving personality.

After High school, Sabrina started recording her own self written songs professionally at small studios around her. Soon after, she was spotted and signed to her current record label AFROBIT PRODUCTIONS after successfully getting the votes of all the judges at the record label’s internal talent casting.

Being on stage performing with a live band is one of the artiste’s most favourite places. When “Sabrina Luv” like the fans love to call her comes the on stage, it becomes a live party that keeps the audience always yearning for more…

The Name 𝙎𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 is increasingly becoming a household name due to her magical hits after hits like 𝘼𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙀 featuring Congolese living legend KOFFI OLOMIDE, a hit single that made her known to the general public across Central and West African countries in 2021.

“Mama Papa” Featuring Dj Marina, a song that pays tribute to the mothers all over Africa taking responsibilities of both parents in the lives of their children in the absence of their Father, “Validé” which has been a great success thanks to Tiktok, then the sensational song “Five star” featuring her label made MARTINS”.

After Five star, Sabrina’s audience greatly increased across most English speaking countries as her growing fans found it really interesting to hear her sing in English.

In early 2023, she was invited to lagos for the first time as special guest at the prestigious SOUNDCITY MVP AWARDS Where she released her brand new single titled JOHNNY- which is available on all music platforms worldwide.

This lovely single highlights the disappointments and betrayals that sometimes comes from love and she dedicates this song to one of her idols YEMI ALADE from whom she got the inspiration to re tell her side of the story.

Listen to “Johnny” by Sabrina, available on

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/607SXK9fKVbEelr1dITGUC

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/sb/album/johnny/1669284600

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-R6LVUOR-xc