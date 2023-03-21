Roy Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace Manager at 75

Former England coach, Roy Hodgson has been persuaded out of retirement to make a return to the coaching business as manager of Crystal Palace for a second stint.

The authority at Selhurst Park grew averse to Patrick Vieira as the Frenchman was in a relegation battle that was somewhat unexpected.

At the point, the battle against the drop is between nine teams in the Premier League, the Eagles, however, are leading the line sitting in 12th four points away from 20th place Southampton.

With ten games to secure safety in the English first division, the South London club took the decision to return Hodgson to where he spent four years, from 2017 and 2021.

Hodgson said via Crystal Palace website, “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around.

“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday,” he added.

The 75-year-old’s first match will be after the International break, when Palace will face Leicester City, who are also fighting against relegation.