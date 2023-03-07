Ronaldo ‘could have helped’ United avoid 7-nil thrashing – Saha

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that the Old Trafford side would have avoided their 7-0 humbling at Anfield on Sunday if Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the team.

The melancholic loss which saw seven goals pierce the defense of the Old Trafford side was their joint-worst-ever competitive loss inflicted by The Merseyside giants

Saha, on the other hand, felt if the Al-Nassr man was still in the English side, the match won’t have been as one-sided or they might have even bagged a win for the first time in eight trips to Anfield.

He told Comapre.bet: “Ronaldo’s departure marked a fresh start for United, and it gave ten Hag a blank page to draw upon, which has allowed him to establish a winning mentality at the club.”

“Now that the club’s mindset has improved, I think they’d be doing even better if they had Cristiano up top,” he continued.

Of course, it’s hard to know for sure, but when I see United losing 7-0 to Liverpool, I can only think that Cristiano could have helped.”

The Manchester side have not scored at Liverpool’s home ground since 2018, during the reign of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho.