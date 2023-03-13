RIVERS GUBER: ‘Peter Obi has vindicated us’

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A Port Harcourt-based Peter Obi support group has hailed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, on his latest interview where he explained that the Obidient Movement was about good governance and competence, and not necessarily about party candidates.

Speaking at a rally organized for the mobilization of Obidients in Rivers towards the realization of what they call the ‘SIMple’ solution to Rivers State, the convener of Obidient SIMplify, Mr. Ken Agala, told newsmen that Obi’s latest interview on Arise News Monday morning, has vindicated the stand of the group to support candidates with character and integrity, not minding which party they belong to.

“What is happening in Nigeria today is the precursor of the new Nigeria promised by the LP candidate . It is clearly a new way of doing things, a clear deviation of the old ways . A situation where voters will pick candidates across part lines and not the conventional top to bottom that has brought our economy from top to bottom”.

Responding to questions on the role of the Obidient Movement, Mr. Agala stated that it was all about good governance which begins with picking the right candidates. “In Rivers State, we have evaluated all the candidates and settled for SIM Fubara as someone who has the capability and competence to manage scarce resources.

“Government is all about equity and protection or the weak from the strong. It’s about equitable distribution of limited resources and the background of SIM personifies that character who can guarantee that’, Agala explained.