Rivers Fubara, State lawmakers-elect receive Certificates of Return

….We’ll raise the Governance Excellence Bar Set By Wike -Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Governor-Elect, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and 32 members elect of the State House of Assembly have received certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They presentations were made Wednesday by INEC National Commissioner Supervising Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu at the INEC Rivers Office in Port Harcourt with Goveror Nyesom Wike and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) present to witness the ceremony.

Fubara on receiving his certificate told the opposition in Rivers, “Our doors are open, including our windows. If you don’t want to pass the door you can enter through the window because we really need everyone on board for a better and progressive Rivers State.”

To INEC, the next Rivers governor said, “Though we had little hitches here and there, I believe going forward, INEC should ensure that ad hoc staff, their staff are given proper training early enough so that hitches experienced, especially during the presidential election will not be experienced in future elections”

To Rivers people who he commended for sustaining PDP as Rivers ruling party with their votes in the March 18 elections, Fubara assured, “We will ensure that, though the bar had been raised before us, we will also raise the bar for whoever is going to takeover from us.”

The INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu, sought cooperation of security agencies and political parties with INEC to ensure hitch free supplementary elections in two federal constituencies, namely Port Harcourt City II and Khana/Gokana in the State this weekend in the state.