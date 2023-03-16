Home » News » Rivers APC Secretary kidnapped
March 16, 2023

Rivers APC Secretary kidnapped

By Egufe Yafugborhi

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has confirmed the kidnap of Mr Amadi Osaronu, the party secretary in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Osaronu was said to have been abducted in his Aluu residence by gunmen dressed in police uniforms on Wednesday.

Darlington Nwauju, Rivers APC Spokesman who confirm the development Thursday, said, “No amount of intimidation and arm-twisting will change the outcome of the March 18 polls which would be a resounding defeat for the Peoples Democratic Party.”

