Rights Activist commends Tinubu, Yahaha Bello for delivering

Rights Activist, Lucy Akumabor, has commended President Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the just concluded Presidential Elections, as announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Yakubu Mahmud.

She also commended the Governor of Kogi State for delivering the state for their Presidential Candidate amongst others.

Akumabor made this known Wednesday morning after the announcement of the Presidential Election Results by INEC in Abuja, where the commended the electorates for choosing APC again to stabilize Nigeria at this critical time of our national progression.

“I want to congratulate and commend our President Elect for convincing the electorates to have overwhelmingly voted for him at the just concluded Presidential Elections that has been much anticipated by Nigerians”.

Akumabor also commended the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, for Keeping to his words and promises to deliver the state for APC at the Presidential election among others.

APC won in Kogi State convincingly because of the love the people of the state have for their governor, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the President Elect, which prompted them to come out en masse to vote for him and other candidates of the party in the state.

She called on the other candidates who lost in the election to support the President Elect to ensure that he delivers on the manifesto the APC and recover the lost glory of Nigeria as nation because the people are going through a lot now, especially the scarcity of cash and the lingering fuel crisis, the president elect has assured Nigerians that their yearnings for a better Nigeria would be met by his government.