Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa remanded in prison

By Bashir Bello

A Senior Magistrate Court sitting in Kano has on Wednesday remanded the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa in prison.

The court presided over by Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola remanded the house leader in prison till 7th March, 2023 when the case comes up.

Doguwa was arraigned before the court by the Kano State Commissioner of Police on five count charge bothering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of fire arms, mischief and incitement of public disturbance.

The offences are contrary to section 79 sub section 7 and Section 221 of the penal code.

According to the First Information Report, FIR, Alhassan Ado Doguwa was alleged to have conspired with one Bashir Dahiru and five others now at large to breach public peace in Tudun-Wada LGA by setting ablaze the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP office and leading to the death of one Alhassan Sarki Pawa and Aminu Malam.

It added that the house leader was found in possession of gun in which he used to shot one dead and left about three other sustaining injuries.

The Defendance counsel, Abdul Adamu urged the court to grant the defendant bail on self recognition insisting that the defendant would not jump bail, temper with police investigation and would provide reasonable surety to stand for him.

The Prosecution Counsel, Aisha Salisu objected to the bail application urging the court not to grant the bail on the ground that part of the charges against the defendant included a capital offence.

The Judge, Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola however adjourned the matter till 7th March, 2023 and ordered the remand of the defendant in the Goron-Dutse correctional facility.