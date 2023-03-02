Reps majority leader, Doguwa, remanded in prison

Doguwa

.

•Faces 5 count charge of murder, criminal conspiracy, others

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Senior Magistrate Court, sitting in Kano, yesterday remanded the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in prison, after he was arraigned on five-count charge bothering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of firearms, mischief and incitement of public disturbance.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola, remanded the House leader in prison till March 7, 2023, when the case comes up.

Doguwa was arraigned before the court by the Kano State Commissioner of Police.

The offences are contrary to Section 79 sub-section 7 and Section 221 of the penal code.

According to the First Information Report, FIR, Alhassan Ado Doguwa was alleged to have conspired with one Bashir Dahiru and five others, now at large, to breach public peace in Tudun-Wada LGA by setting ablaze the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, office and leading to the death of one Alhassan Sarki Pawa and Aminu Malam.

It added that the House leader was found in possession of a gun, which he used to shoot one dead and left about three others sustaining injuries.

The Defence counsel, Abdul Adamu urged the court to grant the defendant bail on self-recognition insisting that the defendant would not jump bail, tamper with the police investigation and would provide reasonable surety to stand for him.

The Prosecution Counsel, Aisha Salisu objected to the bail application urging the court not to grant the bail on the ground that part of the charges against the defendant included a capital offence.

Earlier, CP Muhammad Yakubu, yesterday, said the command arrested Doguwa, over alleged complicity in electoral violence recorded in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, LGA of the state, leading to the murder of three persons and grievous injuries to eight others during the just concluded general elections.

The Commissioner in a statement through the Command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, said: “Following complaints received on the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injuries to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA on 26/02/2023 while the collation of election results was ongoing and an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots in the Social Media, the Commissioner of Police in charge of 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, CP Muhammad Yakubu directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation.

“In continuation of the investigation, on 27th February 2023, the Department extended a formal invitation to Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa, a member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency for his alleged complicity in the incident. Sequel to his refusal to honour the invitation, the Command was left with no other option than to activate a motion that would lead to his arrest. He was subsequently arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects arrested will soon be charged to court for prosecution, and the effort to get others at large is being intensified.