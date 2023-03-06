Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa gets bail

Doguwa

.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has on Monday granted bail to the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa standing trial on five count charges.

The charges bother on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of firearms, mischief and incitement of public disturbance.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Yunusa Muhammad granted Doguwa bail following an exparte application for the enforcement of rights of Alhassan Ado Doguwa moved by his counsel, Bar. Nuraini Jimoh before the court.

Bar. Jimoh prayed the Court to admit the defendant on bail, arguing that his client is presumed to be innocent, pursuant to the provision of section 35 sub 6 of the constitution of Federal of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

Ruling on the application, Justice Muhammad granted the application with N500 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

The Court said the Sureties shall be First Class Emir and any Senior officer in Civil Service.

Justice Muhammad similarly ordered Doguwa to drop his International Passport to Court Registry pending the trial.

The Court also restrained the defendant from going to his Constituents during the Gubernatorial and state House Assembly elections billed to hold on 11th March, 2023.

Recall that Doguwa was earlier arraigned before a Senior Magistrate court by the Kano State Commissioner of Police and was later remanded in prison till 7th March, 2023.