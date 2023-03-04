Redeem yourself with March 11 elections, Jang tasks INEC

Jang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

As Nigerians get set for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, a former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang has called on all election stakeholders, INEC, and security agencies inclusive do what is necessary to forestall a repeat of the shortcomings of the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Jang in a statement issued in Jos on Friday said, “The Presidential election of 25th February has come and gone. It may not have been our desire or preference, but only time will reveal what is best for our dear country Nigeria as it pleases God almighty. The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are almost here, and it is hoped that urgent steps will be taken to close the ranks, shelve all differences, and pursue the election as a common front.

“The manipulated Presidential poll should propel us to do what is right to put all our candidates on a winning streak. We should not allow our emotions to overtake our sense of purpose at this time; the successes achieved in the past election must be the driving force for more outstanding achievements in the forthcoming polls, which are, indeed, local.

“Having secured five out of eight House of Representatives positions and two Senatorial positions already in the kitty with a third on the horizon, we should be working hard to install a Governor and a House of Assembly who will join hands to stand for the interest of our dear state. May I use this opportunity to thank the good people of Plateau for speaking clearly with their ballots in voting for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate and House of representative elections and congratulate the winners of the election.

“The outcome of the Presidential polls has shown where the leanings of Plateau people are; an APC government in the state is a subscription to further neglect, as experienced in the last eight years.

Let us, therefore, vote for a Governor who will have the backing of the State and National Assembly members in pursuing the interests of the Plateau people.

The time to act is now! We must not sit on the fence; we must defend our heritage, not just for ourselves but for our children and the on-coming generations. Therefore, I call on the people of the Plateau to come out in their numbers on Saturday, March 11th, to vote for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, and other candidates of the Party for State House of Assembly elections…”

He added, “All election stakeholders, INEC, and security agencies inclusive must do what is necessary to forestall a repeat of the shortcomings of the Presidential and National Assembly polls. INEC, in particular, should recognize that the destiny of the over 200 million Nigerians has been entrusted to them, and setting the nation on fire, wilfully, either by omission or commission, is unpatriotic, and only posterity will judge.

“The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election presents another opportunity for INEC to redeem itself from the general poor perception Nigerians hold about the Commission.”