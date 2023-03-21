Red-line rail projects hit 90 per cent completion, says Sanwo-Olu

…We ‘re aiming to end first term tenure on high note-boasts

.says administration needs to get back to work as politics over

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the on-going construction of Red-line rail projects has hit 90 per cent completion.

Sanwo-Olu, stated this on Tuesday, when he led a delegation on inspection of the ongoing rail projects in the state.

According to the governor: “The Yaba and Oyingbo red-line rail projects as you can see, we started with Yaba we have a train station and a flyover there.

“With the train station, we are about 75 per cent completion and the fly-over is about 85 per cent but the adjoining road at Yaba still needed to be cleaned up. All together, I think we are about 90 per cent completion. We are satisfied with the level of work so far

“The reason for this inspection is to sensitize and for us to drum up advocacy to traders that the rail track will be wall-off when completed. Collums, and beam are ready

“Also, our inspection at Oyingbo interchange by Apapa Road with station is about 90 per cent completion, just fixing of the pedestrian bridges on going.

“We believe we are still on track and believe it will be ready for commissioning before the end of our first term.

“We will be doing alot of testings and signalization and asphalting on adjoining roads.

“We need to harmonise signalization with Nigeria Rail Corporation, NRC, rail infrastructure. As it will be working with NRC track.

“All these bridges are very important to forestall train vehicle interaction that could lead to accident like we saw at Shogunle few weeks ago.

“This is the highest grade of ensuring of completely, removing any contact with rail for passengers, vehicles, when you are building alternative mode of transportation.

“We have this similar bridge at: Apapa Road junction, Yaba, Mushin, Ikeja-along, and building another one with the Federal Goverment at Ayoola and Coker, another two or more to be constructed, that is where we are.

“We came here today to get back to work. We believe campaigns and politicking is over.

“We need to continue to serve our citizens, this first term that we have, we still have about 67 more days to go, so we have to ensure that everything we need to do to finish the first tenure us what we are desirous of achieving on a high note.”

No skirmeshes in Lagos

Responding to media questions on likely crisis in Lagos as a result of the conduct of the last Saturday’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly, said, “We know that some contestants arw aggrieved. We have no place for ethnic bigotry in our systems or divisive colouration that could divide us.

“As you can see there is huge turnout of commercial acts after elections and politics, this is the spirit of Lagos we always pride ourself on.”