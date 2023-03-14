Real Madrid vs Liverpool: We’ll not be complacent – Ancelloti

Carlo Ancelloti has said that his side will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home despite their three-goal advantage from the first leg.

The Spanish and European champions pulled a trademark comeback at Anfield last month to defeat the Reds 5-2 to take a big step towards qualification for the last eight.

Ancelotti, however, said that his players will not forget how difficult it was to earn a win in the first leg.

“On a psychological level, I think the game is more complicated for us than for Liverpool,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“Liverpool will have to go all the way to get the best from the first minute, no matter what.

“The result of the first leg, in this aspect, puts us a little in doubt. We will try to go all in out there from the first minute, but we have more questions and responsibility than our rival.”

Real Madrid are contending for a record-extending 15th Champions League title.