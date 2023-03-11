Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Benzema out with ankle injury

Real Madrid have announced their squad for their Saturday’s clash against Espanyol with Karim Benzema missing from the list as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Frenchman missed out of the last three training sessions and is in the race to be fit for the Champions League return leg against Liverpool and the Copa Del Rey return leg against Barcelona.

In his absence, Ancelotti could either deploy Rodrygo in the center of the offense with Asensio on the right, or give the up and coming Alvaro Rodriguez the chance to feature in the starting lineup for the first time in his career.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro.