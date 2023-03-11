Real Madrid overcome Espanyol, close gap on Barcelona

By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid overcame a sloppy start as they came from a goal down to defeat Espanyol 3-1 on Saturday in the Spanish La Liga.

Vinicius was instrumental for Real on the day, getting the leveller in the 22nd minute to lead the comeback for the Los Blancos.

From then on, Madrid’s confidence surged as several chances fell to them to go ahead but the Espanyol backline did a good job to keep the hosts at bay.

It didn’t take long, however, before Real broke through the backline of Espanyol for the second time in the game with Vinicius finding Aurélien Tchouaméni who swung in a cross for Eder Militao to nod in for the hosts.

Marco Asensio then sealed the win for the League champions in stoppage time to end Real Madrid 3 games winless run in the league.

The win sees them close the gap on Barcelona to six points even though the Catalonian giants could make light of this with a victory against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

This, nonetheless, will be a perfect result for Carlo Ancelloti who needed his boys to get back their winning form in the league and pick up a win for their confidence heading into the return leg against Liverpool