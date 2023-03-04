Re-election: Abiodun storms Ogun Waterside, promises completion of Jetty

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of Iwopin in the Ogun Waterside local government area of the state that if re-elected, he would pursue the timely completion of the Iwopin Jetty being constructed in the riverine community.

Abiodun gave the assurance during a whistle-stop at Iwopin town as part of his campaign tour of Ogun Waterside local government on Friday.

The governor noted that the jetty, when completed, would not only boost trade in the local government but also ensure that the council area has unhindered access to the Dangote refinery which would be easier to get to through the jetty.

Abiodun who further noted that he would ensure that the remaining two segments of the jetty is completed in good time disclosed that the project which was embarked upon by the APC administration of President Muhammad Buhari would be completed in record time by the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor declared that the people of the local government and the state as a whole would benefit from an All Progressives Congress-led administration at the federal and the state level.

“Can you see the work the Federal Government is doing here? This jetty was done by the All Progressives Congress led administration at the center. They will finish the project for you, it remains just two segments before it is finally completed”.

“I, as your governor, will ensure that this jetty project is completed because it will be beneficial to you, it is very easy to get to the Dangote refinery from here, it will help to boost your trade”.

“This kind of project can only by done by an All Progressives Congress led government, no other party can do this. Vote for us again come Saturday, 11th of March and we will ensure this project is completed for the development of the economy of this town,” he said.

While calling on the people of the town to be weary of a particular political party being backed by a former governor of the state who in his eight years did nothing for the local government, he urged the people to ask that party and their financier to point to something the local government benefited from his administration.

Abiodun who noted that he found it funny that the former governor who still parades himself as a member of the ruling APC, still moves around arrogantly parading aspirants of other parties, disclosed that his administration in fulfillment of his promise to develop the state would commission the Agodo/Lukogbe/Lukula/Tigara road.

“Here is a party I don’t even know their name, if you critically look at them, you will see their backer who claims to be in the APC and is working for other parties, I don’t just understand this kind of character”.

“When their backer was even in government, what did he do for Ogun Waterside? Today, I will be commissioning a road here, the Agodo/Lukogbe/Lukula/Tigara road. We will also be commissioning the health center in Ibiade. Ask them, what they did for you in eight years,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, Abiodun disclosed that his administration would upgrade the Gateway Petroleum Institute and equip it to meet with the best global practices.

“The Gateway Petroleum Institute is situated in your town. I have told your rector that I will upgrade this institute because it’s is trying its best.

“Ogun State will soon become an oil producing state. We have to be very fast to ensure that the institute is ready before we become oil producing state, so that our children will have access to training in different fields”, he said.

The governor, who also noted that he would ensure that the local government continues to have access to uninterrupted power supply, disclosed that it is a promise he was ready to fulfill having been able to fulfill his promise to power the local government some years back.