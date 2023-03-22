Rate INEC’s performance in the just-concluded elections

Widespread voter turnout marred Saturday’s governorship and Houses of Assembly polls with some governors and other notable Nigerians lamenting the situation.

Unlike the presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25 where anxious eligible voters queued and waited at their various polling units for officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrive, INEC set up for the governorship and House of Assembly elections and waited for voters to come out.

Today, People talk took to the streets to ask Nigerians why turnout for the presidential election was high but low for governorship?