Rape of minor: Court jails prophet 21 years in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced one Anwana Essien, a prophet, to 21 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old step-daughter

The trial judge, Justice Okon Okon, handed down the judgment, yesterday.

The convict, who hails from Afaha Ise in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state, is said to have committed the crime on August 9, 2019, in his residence on Itiam Street, Uyo.

The 37-year-old prophet in his evidence before had said that demon pushed him into the act.

He admitted that he forcefully removed the clothes of his step-daughter and had carnal knowledge of her.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Okon held that the confession was “direct, positive and unequivocal and that the randy step-father had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter.

“The parameters established for the proof of rape have all been satisfied by the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, including the victim and the medical doctor, who examined her, fortified by the confessional statement voluntarily made by the accused person himself.

“It is most despicable and depressing that the supposed man of God overpowered and defiled an innocent child of about 10 years, who is incidentally, his own step-daughter.”

Justice Okon described the conduct as “bizarre and degrading. The defendant lacks any claim of moral rectitude having thrown overboard, the limits of his liberties by shamelessly stripping and polluting the dignity, chastity and sanctity of his step-daughter’s body and totally disregarding her underage status.”

The court, therefore, found Essien guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him.

The court said the 21 years imprisonment was with effect from when the convict was taken into custody in Uyo prison.

The convict begged the court to release him, as he has a son, who has nobody to take care of.