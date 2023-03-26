Randy father impregnates daughter in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old man, Abiodun Oladapo, for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu.

He said Idowu reported that her son, Michael Idowu, was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim, and that she had interrogated her son and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.