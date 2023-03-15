Rail accident: NRC to construct flyovers at level crossings

PHOTO: NAN

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, yesterday, disclosed that it has begun construction of underground pass and overhead bridges at the 11 level crossings across Lagos State, to avoid accidents.

Managing Director of the corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos, said: “We have started the separation of the road from the rail in Oyingbo and Ebute-Metta.”

He said that NRC would deploy men and technology to alert road users whenever trains approach the level crossings.

Okhiria said: “We are going to have 11 flyovers within Lagos and we cannot do all at the same time. We are constructing them in batches.

“Before now, we constructed barriers and they were vandalised; we even constructed automatic barriers which were also vandalised.

“Although we have been repairing them, especially the automatic barriers, they do not last for a week after such repairs.

“It is either they hit the barriers with vehicles or people vandalise them overnight.”