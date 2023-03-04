Ragnarok Property launches new estate project, The Alverton Estate

One of Nigeria’s most innovative real estate company, Ragnarok Property Development Ltd, has launched a showroom in one of their new housing projects – ‘The Alverton Estate ’. This showroom is expected to give ideas to home buyers in the estate as to how to furnish and use up space in their houses…

Speaking to the press about what inspired the Alverton Estate, the CEO of Ragnarok Property development Ltd, Barrister Adebiyi Alex-Adedipe emphasized that the Alverton Estate was inspired by the need to solve the existing problems in the industry. The idea was conceived to bridge the trust gap between home buyers and property developers, which will in turn deliver the houses for cheaper rates to the purchaser. He also noted the prevalent complaints in the industry, including Issues around sufficient room space, car parking, greenery, flexible payments, security, playground amenities, documentation, location, etc. were found to be the most pressing issues to home buyers.

The Alverton Estate offers solutions to all these complaints. He continued thus: “we noticed that people crave a certain kind of convenience in their private space. The world has gone digital and smart, and everyone is gradually moving towards the digital lifestyle. We have incorporated these features and amenities in The Alverton Estate. We are majorly driven by our client’s comfort, and this has helped us improve on all our projects over the years. The Estate amenities include Kid’s Playground, Gym House, Corporate Security Agency, Potable Water Supply, Smart Street Lights, Adequate Car Park Facilities, CCTV Cameras, 24/7 Power Supply and many more features for our residents to enjoy a functional and convenient lifestyle”.

Also speaking to the press during the launch of this project, the Business Development Manager, Mr Isaac Uyi Okundaye, shed more light on these newly finished housing projects and what occupants stand to benefit. He stated “Ragnarok is known for being driven by our commitment to offer our clients premium land and buildings that will appreciate and create wealth. Our vision is to build a better, more comfortable world and we are driven by the belief that everyone deserves a befitting and comfortable space to call home.

The Alverton Estate has 2, 3 and 4-bedroom terrace that consists of 2 living rooms, Master’s Bedroom, Guest Bedroom, Maid’s Room, DSTV Pre-cabling, Sophisticated Access Door, Backyard Garden, Fitted Kitchen with Pantry, Automated Sound System, Fire Alarm, and many more. It is Located on the Lekki-Epe Express Way beside Fara Park, about 7 mins drive from Abraham Adesanya and shares close proximity to major landmarks like Lagos Business School, Readington School, Blenco Supermarket, Fara Park, Lufasi Nature Park, and Novare Mall ShopRite. The property is backed by Governor’s consent and is free from any Government encumbrance. The housing units are affordable with flexible payment plans within 6 to 12 months with no hidden charges. If you are a lover of luxurious and comfortable living, The Alverton should be your new home.“

Ragnarok is a Real Estate development company, with particular focus on providing serviced plots of land and houses at affordable prices. We develop virgin lands into habitable, serene smart estates with world-class infrastructure. We are driven by the commitment to offer clients premium landed and housing properties that will appreciate and create wealth, with the vision to be the leading property developer in Nigeria and across its frontier, providing secure, serene, accessible and affordable properties.