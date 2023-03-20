Protest rocks Enugu INEC office

By Anayo Okoli

SUPPORTERS of both Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party, is presently staging protests now in front of INEC office, Enugu.

Labour Party is protesting none usage of BVAS in the conduct of governorship election in Nkanu East Local Government area while PDP is saying that the result should be declared in their favour.

Meanwhile, Labour party has submitted a petition to INEC in respect of the results from Nkanu East Local Government area.