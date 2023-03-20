By Anayo Okoli
SUPPORTERS of both Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party, is presently staging protests now in front of INEC office, Enugu.
Labour Party is protesting none usage of BVAS in the conduct of governorship election in Nkanu East Local Government area while PDP is saying that the result should be declared in their favour.
Meanwhile, Labour party has submitted a petition to INEC in respect of the results from Nkanu East Local Government area.
2023 elections
March 20, 2023
Protest rocks Enugu INEC office
By Anayo Okoli
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.