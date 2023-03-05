Princess Ade set to roll out first body of work “Local”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Princess Oreoluwakitan Adenuga known musically as ‘Princess’ is set to release her first body of work in 2023 titled ‘ Local’ as produced by Grammy nominated producer ATG which will be available on all music platforms before end of March.

The 27 year-old singer and songwriter born in London, United Kingdom released her debut single in 2022. She learned to play the piano at age 5 and from here her love for music grew into a deep passion.

Princess Ade began recording music in 2016 and since then she has been working assiduously to perfect her craft, master her sound and continue on her vocal training journey.

Princess Ade’s style of music fuses ‘old school’ R&B and Afro-piano, bringing a unique sound to the industry.

Her biggest show to date was when she performed as a backup vocalist at Zlatan’s 2021 sold-out 02 Indigo concert,

The beautiful, multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer is also currently working on songs for her first-ever Extended Play (EP) as an independent artist.