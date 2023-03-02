Prince Harry, Meghan ordered to vacate UK home

By Biodun Busari

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their official house within the grounds of King Charles’ Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain.

A spokesperson for the Royal couple disclosed this on Wednesday, as a report from Reuters said the house had been offered by the monarch to his brother, Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace made the decision in the wake of the couple’s jaw-dropping revelations about Harry’s father, King Charles, his elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother, was also forced to quit his royal role over his relationship with convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A British tabloid, The Sun reported that Andrew wanted to stay in his current home nearby rather than move to Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the report. A royal source said any such discussions would be a private family matter.

Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage within the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London following their marriage in 2018.

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, they moved to California to forge new lives and careers, but Frogmore Cottage remained their British base. They also agreed to pay back the £2.4 million ($2.9 million) of taxpayers’ money that was spent renovating the house.

Harry’s cousin Eugenie, Andrew’s younger daughter, and her husband were given use of the property after the couple left, but there were reports they had since moved out.

Harry and Meghan have rarely returned to Britain since their departure for the US but have used Frogmore on the few occasions they have been back, such as for celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

The relationships between the couple and the rest of the family have become even more strained since then, following stinging criticisms of the royals and their aides in Harry’s book “Spare” which broke records for speed of sales.

The disagreements have cast major doubts on whether Harry will attend his father’s coronation in May.