Presidential poll: INEC Secretary’s memo to RECs designed to frustrate us – LP

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has raised alarm over what it described as a deliberate effort by the Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission to frustrate its pending presidential election case before the courts.

Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, raised the alarm in a statement issued in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the INEC Secretary has written a memo to Resident Electoral Commissioners in the various states to release only results which conform with what the commission had posted on its server.

Tanko said, “The legal team of the OBI/Datti campaign organization after the last visit to INEC requested for the 36 state results and other materials used for the election.

“After noticing the slow pace of getting the results. The legal them made urgent request for the release of certify true copies of 9 states out of which 8 states were released in the sequence of 2 and 6 states.

“At the moment INEC secretary has written a letter to all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) directing them not to release any result that is not in conformity with what was posted in the INEC server ,that for us is a RED FLAG. Attached copy .

“It has become very important to keep the obidient movement and indeed Nigerians updated of this development.

“We want to restate that it is important for the survival of our Democracy and the stability of our country that INEC keep to its promise and statement made by the INEC chairman that all legal materials requested by the legal team will be provided according to the pronouncement of the court.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press we have now up till Sunday the 19th of March to file in our case. They say a stitch in time saves nine.”