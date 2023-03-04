Potter insists he has Chelsea owners’ backing despite shambolic run

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has insisted that he has the support of the club’s owners but admits he is responsible for the club’s poor results in recent matches.

Chelsea have only managed a win in 2023 and are placed in an unfamiliar position– sitting 10th in the Premier League, 14 points off the Champions League places.

Any hope of restoring the club’s fortune has suffered a huge dent as phenomenal defender Thiago Silva is out for six weeks with a knee injury after he was forced off with a knee problem in last week’s game at Tottenham and Potter confirmed that the Brazilian could be out for up to six weeks.

However, The Blues’ boss is confident of turning around Chelsea’s form despite not winning a game since mid-January.

Speaking about the club owners, particularly Co-owner/Chairman, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbal, Potter said: ‘There is support. Of course I’ve spoken to them, but I am not hiding behind that. Results haven’t been good enough – I’m responsible.’

“You accept the criticism and noise, my job is to prepare the team, stay focused and try to win.”

The Blues take on Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend in search of ending a six-game winless streak in all competitions and then host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, 7 March as Chelsea face an upheaval task of overturning a 1-0 loss in the first leg.

Graham Potter also explained why he needs to take personal responsibility for the team’s poor form and work hard to put it right moving forward.

He said: ‘The results are the results and ultimately the coach is responsible, so we have to improve those, that’s the first thing,’ he said. ‘Then you have to look at the performance of the team and how we can improve that because generally if you improve the performance of the team you can get better results. That’s my responsibility and that’s what I have to do.’

Potter added: ”As the head coach you have to take that responsibility, that’s the job. I don’t think it’s a total responsibility but it’s certainly a huge responsibility. The results haven’t been good enough, we know that and we accept that. There’s no hiding behind it. We have to do better and that starts with me.’

Chelsea coach, Potter also confirmed midfielder N’Golo Kante is back in training after recovering from injury but won’t be available for the match against Leeds, while captain Cesar Azpilicueta also won’t feature because he is still recovering from the concussion he suffered in the defeat by Southampton.

He said, ‘N’Golo had his first full training session today but obviously still needs time. Azpi’s made progress, but he’s still not through the protocols we have to do after a head injury like that.’

‘Thiago will be around that time, I’m not sure when it will be exactly,’ explained Potter. ‘Mendy’s making progress but he’s not yet joined full training with the group.’ Potter added.

Midfielder Mason Mount is also out with an abdominal injury, while full-back Reece James is a huge doubt after being sidelined with a tight hamstring.