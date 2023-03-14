Porto vs Inter: Most important game of season — Inzaghi

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Inter Milan coach, Simeone Inzaghi has described his side’s UEFA Champions League second-leg tie with FC Porto as the most important game of the season.

Inzaghi also said that he is not focused on the scathing remarks from critics outside the playing field, reiterating his team’s focus is on the team’s next game against Portuguese giants, FC Porto.

Milan beat the Portuguese side 1-0 at the San Siro Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku’s sole strike in the 86th minute.

Inzaghi’s men will travel to the Estádio do Dragão for the second leg on Tuesday in hopes to defend their faint lead.

Asked whether he considers the match to be the most important of the team’s season, the coach replied “Without question.”

On the criticisms towards the team’s performance, “No, it’s not a problem.” the Italian told SportMediaset. “I’m used to it, I’ve been in football for a long time, it’s part of the job,” he said. “I’m only focused on tomorrow’s match, we’ll try to give our best,”

Going into the game both sides were victorious in their various League encounters, the home side defeating Rio Ave 1-0 while the visitors battered Udinese 3-1.

The last time Inter traveled to Porto’s home ground they fell out 2-0 back in 2005, but the Serie a side have won three times out of their last five meetings.

Last five meetings in all competitions

22/02/2023: Inter Milan 1:0 FC Porto

01/11/2005: Inter Milan 2:1 FC Porto

19/10/2005: FC Porto 2:0 Inter Milan

15/03/2005: Inter Milan 3:1 FC Porto

23/02/2005: FC Porto 1:1 Inter Milan