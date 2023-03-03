Portable releases new track ‘Obi is a boy’

Controversial street singer, Portable has released a new track titled ‘Obi is a boy’.

The lyric of the track heaps praises on the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while mocking the opposition candidate, Peter Obi who came distant third at the just concluded 2023 presidential election.

Portable who is famous for the slang ‘wahala wahala wahala’ referred to Obi as a boy while describing Tinubu as a father and a boss.

The Zeh Crooner made the announcement of the track while sharing a video of himself in the studio recording the song.

He captioned the post: “Obi is a boy. Jagaban na person father Asiwaju Na Boss. Eyin Omo YORUBA it’s another 30 years again that we always denied our own Father brother and son I hope we break the curse this year. Nibo Wontobe Ashiwaju leader of the leaders. Wahala Wahala Wahala. Dr ZEH Cooking NewHit @it_omega.”