Pondi’s election victory, tract records speaking for him — Botu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, Churchill Botu, has described the victory of Julius Pondi at the National Assembly election for Burutu federal constituency of the state as the voice of the people based on enviable track records of service and people driven representation.

Botu, a Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Project Monitoring, said the votes Pondi got at the poll were a clear evidence that he had touched the lives of the people positively with quality representation at the green chambers.

Botu, a two-time councillor and former House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the PDP for the Burutu 1 constituency in 2019 expressed the hope that Pondi will continue to put the people first as he had always done by giving them quality and effective representation garnished with different forms of empowerment as well as his voice being always heard on debates and initiation of Bills on the floor of the House.

He also appealed to Deltans to vote Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11, 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections and other candidates of the PDP and caution the youths not fall for the political antics of the opposition parties.