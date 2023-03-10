Polls: Why INEC board must suspend Yakubu — CSOs 

By Dickson Omobola

SOME Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the aegis of Democracy Protection Coalition, DPC, yesterday, called on the Board of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to suspend the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, over the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

It also urged INEC to listen to the grievances of Nigerians as regards the outcome of the February 25 polls.

The group warned that if INEC continues to turn deaf ears to Nigerians, it could result in voter apathy, and diminish youth interest and participation in the electoral process.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Convener and Executive Director, PADDI Foundation, Mr. Eze Eluchie, insisted that Yakubu must step down.

His words: “Given his lack of remorse in the face of deliberate flagrant nonconformity with the Electoral Act and INEC’s Regulations for Elections regarding the BVAS machines; deliberate falsehoods and lies to Nigerians regarding the sanctity of the electoral process; and audacious display of impudence against Nigerians and Nigeria; the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu, has lost the confidence of Nigerians and civil society regarding his ability to continue as an impartial umpire in the electoral process.

“Considering that people’s confidence, trust and belief in the electoral system and the electoral umpire is an integral component of elections and that such confidence, trust and belief in INEC and its current chairman, having been irrevocably eroded, Yakubu, should immediately, resign his position as chairman of INEC. To avoid further tainting the sanctity and integrity of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, Yakubu should forthwith recuse himself from participating in any manner whatsoever, in the processes and administration of the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“In the event of Yakubu’s failure to resign from the office of his accord, efforts should be harnessed by the INEC board to suspend Yakubu from office until further notice, by which time the manipulations and untoward actions of the said Mr Yakubu would have been addressed and rectified. Alternatively, the people of Nigeria should rise and effectively demand the exit from office of this INEC chairman who has displayed gross incompetence, lack of capacity and a penchant to be deceptive and dubious in the discharge of highly sensitive functions.”