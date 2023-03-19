Polls: Six feared dead in Gboko, Benue

In Benue, no fewer than six persons were killed at different locations within Gboko LGA during the elections although the Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Isaac Mtom, said he received report of an incident that claimed the life of an individual in Gboko South.

It was gathered that security personnel allegedly shot dead a suspected ballot box snatcher while several others sustained injuries when they attempted to snatch ballot boxes during voting in Gboko South

The source disclosed that one of the ballot box snatchers was killed in Abagu, a community in Gboko and another two were shot at different polling units at NKST Primary School Gboko South while the others were killed in Hausa quarters area of the town.

He said: “The information we got is that the six persons were killed when they disrupted voting and attempted to snatch ballot boxes at the different locations in Gboko.”

Contacted, the Gboko LGA Chairman, Mr. Mtom said: “I have report of one incident in Gboko South and I am yet to confirm that the person is dead.”

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of the incidents.