Polls: Six feared dead in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than six persons were feared dead at different locations within Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state duting Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Though the Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Isaac Mtom said he received report of an incident that claimed the live of an individual in Gboko South.

It was gathered that security personnel allegedly shot dead a suspected ballot box snatcher while several others sustained injuries when they attempted to snatch ballot boxes during voting in Gboko South

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that one of the ballot box snatchers was killed in Abagu, a community within Gboko and another two were also shot at different polling units at NKST Primary School Gboko South while the others were killed in Hausa quarters area of the town.

He said “the information we got is that the six persons were killed when they disrupted voting and attempted to snatch ballot boxes at the different locations in Gboko.”

Contacted, the Gboko LGA Chairman, Mr. Mtom said, “I have report of one incident in Gboko South and I am even yet to confirm that the person is dead.”

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incidents.