Polls: Resist thugs, ensure votes count, LP urges supporters

The Labour Party (LP) in Delta has urged party faithful to resist political thugs and ensure their votes count in the March 18, Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman of LP in Delta, Mr Tony Ezeagwu, gave the advice on Thursday at a Day Unity Summit organised by the party in conjunction with the Nigeria Ministers in Politics.

Addressing the teeming party supporters in Ughelli, Ezeagwu said that the country had been mortgaged by some political parties on the guise of having leadership experience.

He added that LP did not believe in experience but in candidates that had the capability to change the current narratives in the country.

He urged the people to vote for all LP candidates in the state to liberate Delta from the shackles of oppressions.

The party chairman decried the current monetary policy in the country describing it as unfortunate.

According to him, citizens are now buying Naira notes with the Naira.

“LP is only providing candidates that will change the system unlike the parties that believe in experience.

“We must try and liberate the country and Delta from those who have “experience”.

“I encourage you to take the bull by the horn. Be serious with whatever you are doing. If they give you huge money, collect it because it is our money.

“However, vote your conscience so that at the end, they will be ashamed that even with their money, they could not win,” he said.

Ezeagwu, however, urged the people to remain steadfast and warned them against collecting miserable money so as not to mortgage their future.

“Build your spirit and mind that this peanut you are collecting cannot help you. Have the confidence that we are already at the Osadebe (Government House) in Asaba,” he said.

Earlier, the convener of the summit, Mr Benjamin Jakpor, urged the people to vote massively for the LP candidates in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Jakpor said that the essence of the gathering was to bring the LP candidates and their supporters in Delta Central together to forge a momentum ahead of the March 18 elections.

He noted that it would be better to tackle the election in group than approaching it individually.

“We sent a clear message to the Federal Government that were tired of the government, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the top and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta.

“We gave them a deadly blow in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and we are going do it better in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“We are tired of corruption and debts in the state. Go to the poll and vote for LP candidates, so that we can have a new Delta.

“Every indigene of Delta is owing about N150,000 debts caused by the state government.

“Who will pay it, we are the ones that will put an end to that on Saturday through vote so that we can reclaim the state from the oppositions,” he said.

Jakpor said that the momentum the party garnered in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections still lives on, adding that the people were ready to replicate the same in the March 18 polls.

He urged them not to allow APC or PDP to win Delta otherwise the state would be thrown into perpetual bondage in the next four years.

The summit convener assured that a new Delta would start on March 18 with LP Governorship candidate in the state, Mr Ken Pela emerging as a winner alongside other candidates of the party in the House of Assembly.

On their part, the LP candidates representing both Ethiope West and Ughelli South, Mr Lawrence Egodotayire and Mr Joshua Omorere respectively in the House Assembly election thanked the people and appealed for their support in the poll.