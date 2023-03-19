Polls: One killed by security operatives in Niger

A middle aged man was shot and he died instantly as the deceased and others engaged security agents in a scuffle.

They were throwing missiles at security agents at a polling unit in Sauka-kahuta area of Minna, Niger State capital.

It could not be immediately confirmed what ensued between the youths and the security personnel, including police and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who manned the polling unit .

The corpse of the deceased was hurriedly ferried away by his colleagues.

Operatives of the EFCC also arrested an agent of one of the political parties for alleged vote-buying at Sabongari area of Minna.

The agent was said to have been caught while disbursing money to some voters at the polling unit and whisked away.

Meanwhile, Gbadagbadzu Polling Unit in Busu town, Lavun LGA was invaded by thugs, who went straight to the tables where ballot boxes were placed and scattered the votes already cast.

Three people waiting anxiously for the counting of the votes already cast were injured by the thugs while presiding officers fled for safety.

Contacted, spokesman for the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back to Sunday Vanguard but was yet to do at press time.