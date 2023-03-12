Polls: OAU to resume academic activities March 21

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the postponement of governorship and Houses of Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, management of the Obafemi Awolowo University has also reschedule its resumption date till Tuesday, March 21.

The school had earlier slated March 15 as resumption date after the Federal Government instructed that Universities should be closed ahead of the general elections.

In a statement issued by the school’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju on Sunday, the management expect students back on campus on Tuesday March 21.

It reads, “Consequent upon the postponement of the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the University administration hereby notifies the general public, particularly students, that the resumption of academic activities earlier scheduled for 15th March, 2023, has been shifted to Tuesday, 21st March, 2023.

“Consequently, students are expected back on campus on Monday, 20th March, 2023, and to resume academic activities accordingly.

“We wish our students a safe trip back to the Campus”.