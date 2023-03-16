Polls: NBC sanctions 25 stations, warns 16 others

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, said yesterday it has sanctioned 25 stations for breaching the broadcasting code.

Director General of NBC, Mallam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said the commission had also issued a final warning to 16 others for contravening the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to him, one station was sanctioned for broadcasting the results of the election before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the results, which contravened section 5.33 of the NBC code, while 17 stations were sanctioned for broadcasting partisan party contents after the prescribed 24-hour stoppage time by NBC.

He added that four stations had been sanctioned for divisive comments.

The NBC boss stated that in the course of monitoring the presidential election, the commission noticed that some broadcast stations allowed their platforms to be used by some guests, callers, and analysts to score unhealthy political points inimical to the corporate existence of the country, adding that ethnic and religious profiling became awfully rampant.

The DG called on broadcast stations to exercise freedom of expression as agents of society, not for any personal or promote sectional rights, privileges and further their own or that of their proprietors, relatives, or supporters as highlighted in Section 3.1.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“I wish to re-emphasize that, even as we go into the Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections in the next three days, all broadcasters must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the National Broadcasting Act CAP N11 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the code in the listed sections admonished broadcasters in the following Sections: 5.3.3(J) ensure that the broadcast of a partisan political campaign, jingle, announcement, and any other form of partisan party identification or symbol ends not later than twenty-four hours before polling day.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the code in the listed sections admonished broadcasters in the following Sections: 5.3.3 (J) Ensure that the broadcast of a partisan political campaign, jingle, announcement, and any other form of partisan party identification or symbol ends not later than twenty-four hours before polling day”, he said.

“The commission wishes to remind you that we have one country. And if we pave way for anarchy, we will all be affected. We are only in business because we have peace. Our diversity should be our strength, our assets, our power.

”We must guard this jealously. History shows that all Civil wars ever fought by people of the same race, started in the media. When those who should dish out information, becomes bias and pitch camp with different groups, division is heightened.”